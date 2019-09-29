Britain will not ignore the treatment of protesters in Hong Kong when they are beaten indiscriminately, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

Sunday saw some of the most widespread and violent clashes in more than three months of anti-government unrest, with protesters angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong.

"We won't look the other way when the people of Hong Kong are beaten indiscriminately on commuter trains for exercising the right to peaceful protest," Raab told the governing Conservative Party's annual conference.

