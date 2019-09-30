REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Battered and bruised, Hong Kong cleans up for sensitive Chinese anniversary Hong Kong's metro stations and roads re-opened on Monday after a chaotic weekend that saw police fire water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who set fires and threw petrol bombs outside government offices and across central districts.

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SAUDI Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran, says he prefers political solution

Saudi Arabia's crown prince warned in an interview broadcast on Sunday that oil prices could spike to "unimaginably high numbers" if the world does not come together to deter Iran, but said he would prefer a political solution to a military one. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER U.S. House impeachment inquiry to intensify; Trump remains defiant

The House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his request that a foreign power investigate a domestic political rival is set to intensify this week with testimony due from witnesses concerning allegations made by a whistleblower within the U.S. intelligence community. USA-WEATHER/

Winter in September? Major snowstorm slams northern U.S. Rockies It looked like midwinter in the northern Rocky Mountains on Sunday as a major storm dumped record snowfall of over 3 feet (91 cm) in places and hard-hit Montana declared a state of emergency to clear blocked roads.

BUSINESS FOREVER21-BANKRUPTCY/

Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday as it joined a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have succumbed to the onslaught of e-commerce.

USA-AUTOS/LABOR GM and UAW union to continue talks on new labor deal

General Motors Co and United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday, as a strike by the union's members enters its third week. ENTERTAINMENT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/TAIWAN Singer attacked with paint at pro-Hong Kong democracy rally in Taiwan

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho was attacked on Sunday by a masked man who threw red paint at her at a rally in Taiwan held in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong. MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/

Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71 Mexican singer Jose Jose, whose powerful, romantic ballads captivated Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce blazes to history with fourth world gold Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce powered her way to 100 metres gold on Sunday to become the first person to win four gold medals over the distance at the athletics world championships.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ McIlroy criticises European Tour for easy course set-ups

Rory McIlroy slammed the European Tour after the final round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews on Sunday, saying courses were often too easy to properly test the world's best players. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS DEALS-GLOBAL/REVIEW

Global M&A sinks in Q3 as appetite for risky bets wanes Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) plunged 16% year-on-year to $729 billion in the third quarter of 2019, according to Refinitiv data, the lowest quarterly volume since 2016, as growing economic uncertainty curbed the risk appetite of companies considering deals.

30 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX) (TV) Court hears appeal against 3.5 jail term for novice actor Ustinov

A court in Moscow hears an appeal by lawyers of a novice actor Pavel Ustinov. Ustinov was detained during protest in Moscow on August 3 and jailed for 3.5 years for injuring policemen, the charge he categorically denies. 30 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/FARRIGHT (PIX) Europe's loneliest far-right party

Waving the Portuguese flag, leaders of the far-right National Renovation Party (PNR) patiently waited for more supporters to turn up at a rally in Lisbon than the usual 50 or so party faithful, but their patriotic chants fell on deaf ears.

30 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT FRANCE-CHIRAC/CEREMONY (PIX) (TV)

Official ceremony in memory of former French president Jacques Chirac Some 30 heads of state and government are expected to attend a religious ceremony in Paris in honor of former French president Jacques Chirac. Guests include Russia's Vladimir Putin and the former president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

30 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT EU-JOBS/HUNGARY-ROMANIA

EU lawmakers decide whether Hungarian, Romanian commissioners-designate have solved conflict of interest The legal committee of the European Parliament decides on whether commissioner-designate for transport, Romania's Rovana Plumb, and commissioner-designate for enlargement, Hungary's Lazslo Trocsanyi, have cleared conflicts of interest that would prevent them from being appointed.

30 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT BRITAIN-ROYALS/MALAWI (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Harry to join anti-poaching patrol in Malawi Britain's Prince Harry flies to Liwonde National Park in Malawi, where he will join an anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers and witness an anti-poaching demonstration conducted by local rangers and the UK military.

30 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER

U.S. impeachment probe against Trump moves kicks into top gear this week The Democratic-led congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine will get into full swing this week, with a key committee due to collect the first witness testimony about explosive allegations posed by an anonymous whistleblower.

30 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-BOLTON/ (PIX)

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton addresses think tank Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank.

30 Sep 09:20 ET / 13:20 GMT HUNGARY-FINLAND/ (TV)

Finnish and Hungarian PMs hold joint news conference in Budapest Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne will visit Budapest where he is expected to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The two are also expected to hold a joint news conference.

30 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's President Maduro to hold news conference Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro holds news conference, likely to respond to new U.S. and European sanctions against his government.

30 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/STELLA MCCARTNEY (PIX) (TV) Stella McCartney show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Stella McCartney presents her latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 30 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan chairs National Security Council meeting, focus likely on Syria Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the National Security Council which is likely to focus in part on developments in neighbouring Syria.

30 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Also Read: Willing to mediate on Kashmir issue if India, Pak agree: Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)