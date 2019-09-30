Turkey to keep up efforts to shed light on Khashoggi killing

Ankara (Turkey), Sep 30 (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will continue with efforts to shed light on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In a Washington Post op-ed published Monday, Erdogan described the journalist's killing by a Saudi hit squad as "arguably the most influential and controversial incident of the 21st Century."

His comments come ahead of the first anniversary of Khashoggi's October 2 slaying at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Erdogan said Turkey would keep asking: "Where are Khashoggi's remains? Who signed the Saudi journalist's death warrant? Who dispatched the 15 killers . aboard two planes to Istanbul."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that he takes "full responsibility" for Khashoggi's grisly death but denied allegations that he ordered it. (AP) IND IND

