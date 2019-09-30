Iraq, Syria reopen major border crossing retaken from IS

Al-Qa'im (Iraq), Sep 30 (AFP) A border crossing on a vital highway linking the capitals of Iraq and Syria, seized by Islamic State group jihadists in 2014, re-opened on Monday, an AFP reporter said.

Iraqi security forces had re-taken the border post near the town of Al-Qaim in late 2017 as part of a massive operation backed by an international coalition against the jihadists' self-proclaimed "caliphate".

