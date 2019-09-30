International Development News
Moscow court overturns prison sentence for actor jailed over protest

PTI Moscow
Updated: 30-09-2019 16:10 IST
Moscow, Sep 30 (AFP) A Moscow court on Monday overturned a prison sentence for actor Pavel Ustinov, giving him instead a one-year suspended sentence, in a case that has sparked protests and a major solidarity campaign.

Ustinov, 23, was this month sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for violence against police at an opposition protest, despite his insistence he was simply a bystander. (AFP) IND

