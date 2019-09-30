International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 30-09-2019 16:49 IST
UK PM Johnson denies inappropriately touching female journalist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Monday that he had inappropriately touched a female journalist 20 years ago, and said the public were more interested in hearing about his plans for services. Charlotte Edwardes, a columnist, wrote in The Sunday Times that Johnson had groped her at a lunch in 1999 when he was editor of The Spectator magazine.

Asked in a television interview if he had inappropriately touched her thigh as she reported, Johnson said: "No". When subsequently asked if she had made up the account, he replied: "I'm just saying what I said, and I think what the public want to hear is what we are doing for them and the country and for investment in ways of uniting the country."

