Hungary's Orban nominates Oliver Varhelyi for EU Commissioner job

Hungary's top EU envoy in Brussels, Oliver Varhelyi, will step in as Budapest's candidate for European commissioner, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Monday, confirming earlier reports.

An EU diplomat told Reuters Hungary would send Varhelyi to the EU's executive after the European Parliament blocked the first candidate Orban proposed.

