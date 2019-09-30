Hungary to propose diplomat Oliver Varhelyi as new commissioner - EU official

Hungary is to propose diplomat Oliver Varhelyi as its commissioner for the next five years after the European Parliament blocked the first candidate chosen by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an EU official said.

Varhelyi would replace Hungary's former justice minister Laszlo Trocsanyi who was rejected earlier on Monday by the legal affairs committee of the EU parliament because of conflicts of interest.

Trocsanyi was selected by Commission president-designate Ursula von der Leyen as commissioner for enlargement.

