UK house price growth hits 8-month low in Sept - Nationwide

Reuters London
Updated: 01-10-2019 12:03 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

British house price growth touched an eight-month low in annual terms in September, according to a survey on Tuesday from mortgage lender Nationwide.

House prices rose 0.2% on the year, slowing from a 0.6% increase in August, Nationwide said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.5% rise.

In September alone, house prices fell 0.2% against expectations for a 0.1% rise.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
