2nd Indian hunger-striker released from immigration custody

A second Indian man who refused to eat for more than 70 days in US immigration custody has been released after a year in detention. Gurjant Singh left a detention center in El Paso Monday, according to his lawyer, Jessica Miles.

Singh refused meals starting on July 9 along with another detainee who was also released last week . Their lawyers say they resumed eating after ICE agreed to their release. His lawyer says the 23-year-old fears returning to India because he was beaten on several occasions for supporting a minority political party before fleeing to the US to seek asylum.

Immigration officials say he entered the country illegally and was ordered deported after a judge denied his asylum application. Authorities let him be released while he appeals the decision.

