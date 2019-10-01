China National Day: Tibetan Youth Congress workers stage protest outside Chinese embassy in Delhi

As China observes its 70th anniversary of communist rule, Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) workers held a protest outside the Embassy of China here on Tuesday. Despite police's effort to disperse the agitators who carried placards which read 'Stop Killing in Tibet, Xi Jinping: Stop occupation in Tibet' etc., the TYC workers continued to raise anti-china slogans which lead to their detention.

Ish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: "The agitators from the Tibetan Community staged a protest at Kautilya Chowk near the Chinese embassy. As many as 44 demonstrators including 26 males and 18 females were detained by the police." Speaking to ANI, a demonstrator said: "We don't celebrate China's National Day. We want freedom and we are here to say that we need our right to expression. We are totally against the Chinese communist party."

Another protester from Tibet, Tenzil, said: "We are against Chinese policies and the Chinese government. That is why we are protesting." Meanwhile, the protestors also issued a statement strongly condemning China's 70th-anniversary celebrations of Communist rule.

"It is a celebration of 70 years of violence, lies and oppression against the people of Tibet, East Turkestan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China," the statement read. "Since the establishment of the People's Republic of China by the Communist Party in October 1, 1949, the Chinese government has not only illegally occupied and colonized Tibet, East Turkestan and Southern Mongolia; it has carried out many wrong and disastrous policies that have resulted in death of over 30 million Chinese people," it added.

The circular also asserted that the rising number of social unrest, growing rich-poor divide, continued information restriction and censorship to silence dissent show that the China's communist party faces growing challenges to its legitimacy. "China continues to carry out its policy of genocide with impunity as Tibetans, Uyghurs of the East Turkistan, people of Southern Mongolia and Manchuria face a grim future under its colonial occupation," read the statement.

"Chinese government lacks legitimacy in Tibet and exercises control over Tibet through military force," it added. (ANI)

