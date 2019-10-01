International Development News
UK says use of live ammunition in Hong Kong is disproportionate

Updated: 01-10-2019 19:58 IST
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that the use of live ammunition by Hong Kong police was disproportionate after a teenage demonstrator was shot.

"Whilst there is no excuse for violence, the use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation," Raab said in a statement.

"This incident underlines the need for a constructive dialogue to address the legitimate concerns of the people of Hong Kong. We need to see restraint and de-escalation from both protesters and the Hong Kong authorities."

