UK says use of live ammunition in Hong Kong is disproportionate

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that the use of live ammunition by Hong Kong police was disproportionate after a teenage demonstrator was shot.

"Whilst there is no excuse for violence, the use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation," Raab said in a statement.

"This incident underlines the need for a constructive dialogue to address the legitimate concerns of the people of Hong Kong. We need to see restraint and de-escalation from both protesters and the Hong Kong authorities."

