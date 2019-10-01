Indian-origin UK minister unveils new anti-drugs, safer street funds

Indian-origin UK minister Priti Patel on Tuesday made her ministerial debut on the Conservative Party conference stage in Manchester with the announcement of new 25-million pound "safer streets" and 20-million pound anti-drugs funds as part of her wider message of getting tough on crime as the UK home secretary. The 47-year-old Gujarati-origin Cabinet minister, who described herself as the "daughter of immigrants", was among a handful of heavyweight Cabinet speeches lined up for the annual conference, which government ministers reserve to make big ticket announcements.

"It is the job of Chief Constables to make that operational decision. It is the job of the home secretary to empower them to do so. I am giving them that power," she said, amid applause from the Tory party membership gathering. "And today I am announcing a 20 million pound package to roll up county lines drugs gangs. To stop them terrorising our towns and villages and exploiting our children. And a new 25 million pound Safer Streets fund for new security measures for Britain's worst crime spots," she said.

As one of the closest aides and frontline ministers of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she also reiterated her support for her boss' Brexit strategy as one of the key advocates for Britain to leave the European Union (EU). She confirmed her plans to move the UK towards an Australian-style points based system of immigration, which is claimed as a means of putting migrants from all countries around the world on an equal footing by removing the current free movement of people rules enjoyed by nationals of the EU's 28 member countries.

"I was proud to be part of the referendum campaign. A campaign that was electrified by one man [Johnson], who encouraged us to believe in a brighter Britain. And I am proud to serve in his government as we work as a team and focus on getting Brexit done," she said, praising the UK premier. "And as home secretary at this defining moment in our country's history, I have a particular responsibility when it comes to taking back control. It is to end the free movement of people once and for all.

"Instead we will introduce an Australian style points-based immigration system. One that works in the best interests of Britain. One that attracts and welcomes the brightest and the best. One that supports brilliant scientists, the finest academics and leading people in their fields," she said. Evoking one of her heroes, former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, the minister used her maiden party conference speech as home secretary to strike a tough note along Thatcher's mantra of keeping "British people your compass".

"To the British people – we hear you. To the police service – we back you. And to the criminals, I simply say this: We are coming after you. We stand for the forces of right, and against the forces of evil," she concluded, to loud applause from her fellow Tory party members.

