Gandhi's first statue unveiled in Nepal

Mahatma Gandhi's first statue in Nepal was unveiled on Wednesday on the premises of the Indian Embassy here to mark his 150th birth anniversary. India's Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri unveiled the statue of Gandhi during a ceremony attended by former ministers, Parliament members, Indian Embassy staffers, business community, civil society leaders, professors, artists and journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri highlighted the influence of Gandhi in Nepal in social, economic and political fields. A host of speakers, including former minister Bhadra Ghale shed light on the influence of Gandhian philosophy in independence movements in various parts of the world.

A special commemorative ceremony was held at the City Hall of Kathmandu to mark Gandhi' 150th anniversary.

