International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps

PTI San Francisco
Updated: 02-10-2019 16:39 IST
Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps

Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings. The company and other tech giants are facing increased scrutiny over the amount of data they collect from their users.

Google and Facebook both debuted new privacy tools this year. Now, YouTube users will be able to set their search and viewing histories to auto-delete after a set period of time.

Google Maps will have an incognito mode, which means a user's movements won't be recorded when it's turned on. It will be available on Android this month. Google did not give an exact date for iOS.

Google also says people will be able to delete their voice histories from artificial intelligence system Assistants using a voice command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019