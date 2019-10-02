Palestine issues commemorative stamp to honour Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary

Palestine has released a commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi, honoring his "legacy and values", to mark the 150 birth anniversary of the world leader. Palestinian Authority's (PA) Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Ishaaq Seder released the stamp on Tuesday in the presence of Representative of India in PA Sunil Kumar at a ceremony held at the ministry here.

Underlining the Mahatma's principles of nonviolence, values, wisdom and vision, Seder said, "Palestine's issuance of the commemorative stamp comes in honour of Gandhi's memory, legacy, and values that guided and shall continue to guide the humanity." Kumar noted that the gesture to honour India's 'Father of the Nation' symbolizes the strong historical, political and cultural relations that India and Palestine share.

He also highlighted Gandhi's significant contribution to human development, stressing that his teachings of peace, freedom, respect and tolerance are still felt around the world. The Indian mission in Ramallah has organized several events over the past one year to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, drawing a huge response from all sections of the Palestinian society, especially the youths.

At a cycling event organised in the historic city of Jericho in June, the Governor of the city, Jehad Abu al-Asal, said Gandhi is a "real source of inspiration" for the Palestinian society whose messages "will continue to inspire millions of human beings" around the world.

