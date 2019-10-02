International Development News
Britain will leave EU by Oct 31 'come what may': Johnson

PTI Manchester
Updated: 02-10-2019 17:24 IST
Manchester, Oct 2 (AFP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged the EU to compromise as he prepared to submit a new Brexit plan but warned Britain was ready to leave without a deal on October 31, "come what may".

Johnson said an alternative to a "compromise for both sides" -- which included no customs checks "at or near" the Northern Irish border -- was for Britain to leave without a deal, "an outcome for which we are ready". (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
