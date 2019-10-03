UK says on Brexit: We are being creative and serious

Britain said on Thursday it had made a creative and serious proposal to the European Union on Brexit but that whatever happened it would depart on Oct. 31.

"The response from Brussels was they welcomed the proposals," Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told LBC. "They could see we were being creative and flexible. They recognised that serious work had been done."

