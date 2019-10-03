International Development News
UK says on Brexit: We are being creative and serious

Reuters London
Updated: 03-10-2019 12:05 IST
Britain said on Thursday it had made a creative and serious proposal to the European Union on Brexit but that whatever happened it would depart on Oct. 31.

"The response from Brussels was they welcomed the proposals," Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told LBC. "They could see we were being creative and flexible. They recognised that serious work had been done."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
