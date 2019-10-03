International Development News
Russia: Israeli air strikes in Syria could further destabilise situation

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 03-10-2019 17:02 IST
Israeli airstrikes on the territory of Syria might lead to a further destablisation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a newspaper interview.

"Such actions ... further destabilise the situation and could lead to an escalation," pan-Arab daily newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat quoted him as saying.

"Syria should not become a platform for implementing plans or settling accounts. The main task of all concerned forces must be to help restore peace to Syrian territory."

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
