Knife attacker shot after injuring two at Paris police HQ: sources

PTI Paris
Updated: 03-10-2019 17:40 IST
Paris, Oct 3 (AFP) A knife attacker was shot and injured after hurting two people at police headquarters in the historical centre of Paris on Thursday, sources told AFP. The premises were cordoned off around lunchtime, and emergency services were at the scene, AFP journalists observed.

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other tourist attractions, was closed. (AFP) ZH ZH

COUNTRY : France
