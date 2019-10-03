Indian-origin tech millionaire found dead after being kidnapped from home in US

Tushar Atre, an Indian-origin tech millionaire, was found dead in his girlfriend's car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US was allegedly kidnapped from his posh California home, according to media reports. Atre, 50, owner of AtreNet Inc, a web design company that caters to Silicon Valley corporate businesses, was inside his home Tuesday morning with several other people when multiple suspects broke into his house and abducted him in his girlfriend’s white BMW, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Hours after authorities began searching for Atre, police reported finding a BMW stolen from his house and a body near the vehicle. The investigation took officials to a property in a mountainous, heavily wooded area where they found the white BMW and Atre’s body.

Investigators are tracking multiple suspects in connection with the kidnapping of Atre. “We are looking into all aspects of his life,” said Sgt Brian Cleveland, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. “All doors are open.”

Investigators don’t know the suspects’ relationship with Atre. But authorities “have reason to believe the motive was robbery,” according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post. According to his social media profiles, Atre was an avid surfer. His Instagram profile depicts an adventurous, nature-filled life. His Twitter profile reads: “Surfer. Mushroom forager. Always on the go.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the office confirmed the body found was identified as Atre. “We have reason to believe the motive was robbery,” a sheriff’s office statement on Facebook said. Police are looking for at least two people in connection with the case, the local station KTVU reported on Tuesday.

