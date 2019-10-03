Pak Army 'fully prepared' to give 'befitting response' to any misadventure:Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that his troops are "fully prepared" to give a "befitting response to any Indian misadventure" as he described Kashmir as his country's "jugular vein." Addressing a meeting of the Corps' Commanders on Thursday, Gen Bajwa said Pakistan Army is "fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of the country at all cost."

"Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made" on the issue, he asserted. The Generals reiterated their "resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression."

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH

