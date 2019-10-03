Following are the top foreign stories at 2045 hours

FGN55: IRAQ-LDALL PROTESTERS Baghdad: Several thousand Iraqi protesters faced off against security forces in central Baghdad on Thursday, the third day of mass rallies that have left 19 dead as the leaderless protest movement spread to virtually all of the south. (AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday asked the Taliban to grasp the opportunity and resume talks with the US for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan, saying war is not a solution, as top leaders of the militant group met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here.

FGN33: US-SIKH-LD FUNERAL Houston: Thousands of people from all walks of life turned out for the day-long ceremonies here on Wednesday to honour slain Indian-American police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop.

Washington: Tushar Atre, an Indian-origin tech millionaire, was found dead in his girlfriend's car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US was allegedly kidnapped from his posh California home, according to media reports.

FGN54: PAK-IMRAN-OPPOSITION-MARCH Islamabad: A major right-wing religious party in Pakistan announced on Thursday that it will begin its 'Azadi March' on October 27 to oust the "incompetent" government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, blaming him for the economic woes of the cash-strapped country.

Paris: A man wielding a knife stabbed and killed four officers at the police headquarters in the heart of central Paris on Thursday, before being shot dead. (AFP)

FGN38: EU-2NDLD FACEBOOK Luxembourg: Facebook on Wednesday was dealt a major blow in the EU's top court, which ruled that national courts in Europe can order online platforms to remove defamatory content worldwide. (AFP)

Almaty (Kazakhstan): A three-man crew including an Emirati who became the first Arab to reach the International Space Station returned to Earth safely on Thursday and were in good shape, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said. (AFP)

