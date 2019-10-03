Indian Navy's First Training Squadron ships hold events to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti in Madagascar

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron ships INS Tir, Sujata, Shardul and Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi held several events here on Thursday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day kicked off with a Yoga session, attended by 85 personnel including officers, sailors and sea trainees of the training squadron at the Port of Antsiranana.

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment, ships of Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, Indian Naval Ships Tir, Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, arrived at Antsiranana, Madagascar, on October 1, for a three-day visit. The senior Officer of the First Training Squadron is Captain Varun Singh, who is also Commanding Officer of INS Tir.

A friendly football match was also organised between sea trainees of the Squadron and Malagasy Armed Forces. As a customary tradition, the First Training Squadron ship's crest was presented to the host team after the host team won the closely contested match with a scoreline of 2-0. The ships of the squadron were open to local visitors, with the ships hosting around 200 guests including children, who were briefed about the role of the squadron and various activities undertaken. "Make in India" initiative was projected during the visit along with distribution of official Indian Navy publicity material.

Further, the Indian Naval band headed by R Palani Swami, CPO (Mus) performed at Downtown City Hall to its repertoire of martial, Western classical and fusion music as they regaled a strong local audience. Madagascar and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations, sharing common values of democracy and development.

There have been regular high-level exchanges and interactions in numerous fields between both countries. Bilateral Defence Cooperation is being progressed through regular interactions between the governments of the two countries. Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Navy's First Training Squadron arrives in Madagascar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)