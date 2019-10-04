International Development News
Development News Edition
News Roundup: Italian astronaut to watch World Cup match from space

Reuters
Updated: 04-10-2019 02:27 IST
News Roundup: Italian astronaut to watch World Cup match from space

Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Italian astronaut to watch World Cup match from space

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will be cheering on his team from space when they take on South Africa in their pivotal Rugby World Cup clash. Parmitano will be watching Friday's Pool B match from the International Space Station as it orbits some 400 km above the earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

