Facebook Inc on Thursday said it removed several pages, groups and accounts on its platforms that were engaged in "coordinated inauthentic behavior", originating from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Nigeria.

A total of 211 accounts, 107 pages, 43 groups were removed from Facebook and 87 accounts were taken down from Instagram, Facebook said https://bit.ly/2LJypCf in a blog.

