REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong’s government is expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws on Friday that would include banning face masks at protests, two sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move to ease months of violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

NORTHKOREA-USA-ANALYSIS North Korea, U.S. envoys to resume high-stakes nuclear talks over weekend

SEOUL (Reuters) - As negotiators for the United States and North Korea resume talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear program this weekend, analysts say that the leaders of both countries face increased incentives to strike a deal, but that it is far from clear they will find common ground after months of deadlock and increased tensions. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER White House attempting gambit to slow House impeachment push

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s bitter fight against an impeachment inquiry has not slowed down the Democrats’ push to investigate whether he sought personal political gain by urging Ukraine to probe Democratic opponent Joe Biden. USA-POLITICS-OCASIO-CORTEZ

Ocasio-Cortez sells ambitious U.S. welfare legislation in home district NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday promoted her ambitious welfare legislation to constituents in her home district in New York, finding a friendlier audience than she often encounters in the glare of Washington.

BUSINESS HP-LAYOFFS

PC maker HP to cut up to 9,000 jobs in restructuring push U.S. personal computer maker HP Inc said on Thursday it will cut up to 16% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs.

USA-ECONOMY Moderate U.S. job growth expected in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely picked up in September, with wages increasing solidly, which could assuage financial market concerns that the slowing economy was teetering on the brink of a recession amid lingering trade tensions. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER-OPENING Security stepped up as 'Joker' opens in U.S. movie theaters

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police in major U.S. cities were on alert on Thursday as “Joker” opened in movie theaters after weeks of publicity surrounding its disturbing portrait of a bullied loner raised fears it might spark violence. PEOPLE-JAMES-FRANCO

Two women accuse actor James Franco of sexual exploitation in lawsuit LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two women filed a civil lawsuit against Hollywood actor James Franco on Thursday, accusing him of running a bogus film school where young women eager to advance their acting careers were duped into auditioning nude or shooting explicit sex scenes.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-WNBA

Basketball: No panic as Mystics await injured Delle Donne's WNBA Finals status An injury to Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne could flip the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals on its head but the team are refusing to panic as they contemplate life without the game’s best player.

DOPING-WADA-ATHENS WADA suspends Athens anti-doping laboratory

Greece’s Doping Control Laboratory in Athens has been suspended for up to six months by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after non-conformities were found during an inspection. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PIX)

India central bank expected to cut rates for fifth straight time India's central bank is expected to cut its policy rates on Friday to help support an economy growing at its weakest pace since 2013. It would mark the Reserve Bank of India's fifth straight cut to lift the economy as government fiscal measures struggle for traction.

4 Oct 02:15 ET / 06:15 GMT BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK new car registrations released, completing W. Europe data Britain's car industry body publishes monthly new sales figures. Demand has been hit by tougher emissions rules, a crackdown on diesel and uncertainty caused by Brexit with registrations forecast to to fall in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

4 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-BIOFUELS/

Trump administration to announce new plan to boost biofuels The administration of President Donald Trump is expected on Friday to announce a new plan to boost U.S. ethanol demand next year, part of an effort to support hard-hit farmers.

4 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at economic conference Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the "A House Divided: Geographic Disparities in Twenty-First Century America" 63rd Economic Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in Boston, Mass.

4 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for September.

4 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on economic outlook Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Rafael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated discussion before the 40th Annual Tulane Business Forum, in New Orleans, La.

4 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in moderated discussion Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated discussion, "Next Steps in Local Housing Policy" before a Fall Institute Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, in Minneapolis, Minn.

4 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard moderates panel 1 at "Fed Listens" event Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard moderates "Panel #1: Gauging Maximum Employment in a Changing Labor Market" before the "Fed Listens: Perspectives on Maximum Employment and Price Stability" event hosted by the Federal Reserve, in Washington.

4 Oct 14:10 ET / 18:10 GMT USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles moderates panel 2 at "Fed Listens" event Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles moderates "Panel #2: The Importance of Price Stability and Low Inflation in Today's Economy" before the "Fed Listens: Perspectives on Maximum Employment and Price Stability" event hosted by the Federal Reserve, in Washington.

4 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-BALKANS/POMPEO-MONTENEGRO (PIX) (TV) Pompeo stops in Montenegro to discuss NATO, Russian interference

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes short trips to two small Balkan countries, Montenegro and North Macedonia to discuss their roles in the Western military alliance and alleged Russian efforts to sow discord in the region. 4 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-UKRAINE (PIX) (TV) Ukraine's General Prosecutor holds news conference

Ukraine's new General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka holds a news conference. 4 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-BIDEN As Trump attacks intensify, Biden supporters stand firm - for now

Early nationwide polls conducted as the Ukraine story unfolded suggest that Joe Biden is holding his frontrunner status in the crowded field of 19 Democratic presidential candidates. 4 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/SCENARIOS SCENARIOS-Portugal elects new parliament on Sunday. What comes next?

Main potential outcomes of Portugal's parliamentary election 4 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX) Russian deputy prime minister visits Venezuela

Russia`s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on two-day visit to Venezuela. 4 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/DENMARK (TV) Ireland's PM visits Denmark to discuss Brexit

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hold news conference following their talks set to focus on 4 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-WATCHDOG (PIX) (TV) U.S. intelligence watchdog to testify before House impeachment inquiry

The official government watchdog for the U.S. intelligence community will testify at a closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee about an explosive whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. 4 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE-IOWA (PIX) (TV) Greta Thunberg joins climate strike in Iowa City

Teenaged environmental activist Greta Thunberg joins students in a climate strike in Iowa City 4 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MONTYPYTHON-ANNIVERSARY/RESTORATION (TV)

Monty Python celebrates 50 years British comedy troupe Monty Python celebrate their 50 year anniversary on Saturday (October 5) with a restoration of the series "Monty Python's Flying Circus."

4 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT PEOPLE-EDDIE MURPHY/ (PIX) (TV)

Charmed lives and comebacks: Eddie Murphy returns in 'Dolemite Is My Name.' Sure, Eddie Murphy hasn't been around for a while, and his new movie "Dolemite Is My Name" is getting rave reviews. But don't call it a comeback. "I've been making movies for almost 40 years, and every five years I'm in my comeback - they say I'm coming back," Murphy said.

4 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/MASSACHUSETTS Massachusetts officials defend vaping ban against industry lawsuit in federal court

Massachusetts officials on Friday will defend the state's four-month ban of all vaping product sales against an industry lawsuit filed this week in federal court. The ban -- the most wide-ranging adopted by any U.S. state -- came amid what officials called a national public health emergency. 4 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE CAMEROON-SEPARATISTS/DIALOGUE (TV)

Cameroon peace talks end with a fizzle Cameroon's National Dialogue could have been a moment of historic healing after two years of fighting between separatists and the military. Instead it turned into a farce of mistrust, with politicians and separatists pulling out.

4 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-BISHOPS/ (TV) Pope Francis consecrates four bishops

Pope Francis consecrates four bishops at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica 4 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

