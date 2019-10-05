International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Grenade attack in Kashmir injures at least four amid India clampdown

Reuters Srinagar
Updated: 05-10-2019 12:27 IST
Grenade attack in Kashmir injures at least four amid India clampdown

Image Credit: ANI

A grenade attack injured four civilians on Saturday in the city of Anantnag in southern Kashmir, police said on Twitter, blaming "terrorists" . Many people in Kashmir have been seething since India stripped its portion of the Muslim-majority region of autonomy on Aug. 5, shutting off phone networks and imposing curfew-like restrictions in some areas to dampen discontent.

Some of those curbs have been slowly relaxed, but mobile and internet communications in the Kashmir valley are largely still blocked. The blast took place near a government office and injured seven people, including a police officer and a journalist, a police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak to media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019