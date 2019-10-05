International Development News
Hong Kong leader condemns rioters, says everyone 'scared'

PTI Hong Kong
Updated: 05-10-2019 12:44 IST
Hong Kong, Oct 5 (AFP) Hong Kong's embattled leader on Saturday condemned pro-democracy protesters who trashed subway stations and shops the night before as "rioters" who had left much of the strife-torn city frightened and paralysed. "The extreme actions of rioters created a very dark night for Hong Kong and made Hong Kong society semi-paralysed today," chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement.

"Everyone is very worried and concerned, or even scared. "Extremely terrifying violence occurred in all districts in Hong Kong," she added. "The extreme actions done by masked rioters were shocking". (AFP)

