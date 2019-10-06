International Development News
Around 20 dead in gold mine attack in northern Burkina Faso

PTI Ouagadougou
Around 20 dead in gold mine attack in northern Burkina Faso

"Armed individuals attacked the gold mining site at Dolmane... leaving around 20 dead, mainly gold miners," one source said on Saturday. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Around 20 people were killed in an attack on a gold mining site in northern Burkina Faso, security sources said, the latest incident in a spate of violence generally blamed on a jihadist insurgency. "Armed individuals attacked the gold mining site at Dolmane... leaving around 20 dead, mainly gold miners," one source said on Saturday.

The attack on Friday took place not far from where alleged jihadists blew up a bridge linking two northern towns in mid-September.

