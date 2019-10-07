Malawi's public protector on crusade to clean up government

The battle against corruption in the poor southern African state of Malawi has turned a shy, diminutive omsbudswoman, Martha Chizuma, into a popular icon. The quietly confident former magistrate and registrar of the High Court, appointed public protector in December 2015 when she was only 36, is the youngest person and only the second woman to hold the office.

"There have been moments when you have had those you are dealing with or investigating looking down on me because of my age and gender," the bespectacled mother of three told AFP. "Whenever I am confronted with such people I find myself feeling sorry for them because in this day and age where you have females and young people literally transforming the world for the better, their attitude means that they have nothing else to offer besides their bigotry," she said.

Chizuma's journey has taken her to the front lines of the war against misgovernment and impunity that is rampant in aid-dependent Malawi. "I have always argued that maladministration, coupled with the attendant impunity, is the soil, fertilizer and the rain on which foundations or systems of corruption are built," she said.

Chizuma has uncovered a range of abuses. In August, one of her probes revealed that 160 women had their uteruses removed between January and July 2018 because of negligence.

Another inquiry found that around 250 pieces of archaic farm equipment were bought and abandoned following a USD 50 million loan from India in 2011. The scam, dubbed "Tractorgate", led the government to sell all the equipment, including 177 Sonalika tractors, to private individuals and farmers at below their purchase price.

Although no one has been prosecuted, the ombudswoman has already obtained a rare public apology from the agriculture ministry. "Every time I have used the law to bring about justice to anyone who has been ill-treated by the government system it is a point of pride for me," Chizuma said.

But her successes have sparked threats and a smear campaign tarring her as corrupt, allegations that she has defiantly rejected. Chizuma's office, fully reliant on government funds, has also seen its budget slashed this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)