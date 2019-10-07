Legal text for Brexit plan will only be published if it helps talks - UK minister

Britain will only publish the legal text of its Brexit proposal if doing so helps negotiations with the European Union, junior Brexit minister James Duddridge said on Monday.

Asked to publish the legal text by the opposition Labour Party, Duddridge told the parliament: "The legal text which we have shared with the (European) Commission will only be published when doing so will assist the negotiations."

"We hope that Brussels will decide to work with us over the upcoming days," he said.

