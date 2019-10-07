International Development News
France says U.S. pull out, Turkish offensive in Syria could strengthen Islamic State

Reuters Paris
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:18 IST
 French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

France will monitor closely a U.S. withdrawal from northern Syria and a possible Turkish offensive because it could strengthen Islamic State, its armed forces minister said on Monday.

"We have to be extremely vigilant that such a move, which goes against the objectives of the (anti-Islamic State) coalition, could strengthen Islamic State rather than weakening or destroying it," Florence Parly told reporters in northern France.

