Pakistan: Pervez Musharraf's treason case adjourned till October 24

A special court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the treason case against former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf till October 24 following which it will hear the case on a daily basis. The three-judge bench of the special court, presided by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, accepted a plea by Musharraf's counsel to postpone the hearing on the grounds that the former military ruler was currently in hospital undergoing treatment for dengue, the Tribune Express reported.

The court also directed the concerned parties to submit written documents prior to the next hearing. Musharraf's advocate Raza Bashir submitted that the former ruler had for Dubai in 2016 to 'seek medical treatment' and is now expected to make a comeback in the national politics by reviving his party, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

In 2013, a case of high treason against Musharraf was filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, alleging that the army general-turned-president had unlawfully suspended the Constitution with the help of the military and instituted an emergency rule in 2007. The proceeding of the treason case began in May this year. (ANI)

