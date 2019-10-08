Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Owners present pets to Philippines priest for blessing

Elaborately dressed cats and dogs and even a palm-sized sugar glider were among the animals blessed outside a Philippine mall on Sunday in celebration of the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and World Animal day. Pet owners raised their furry friends as a priest sprinkled holy water on the menagerie. A 70-year-old biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 'Death Road'

Bolivia´s "Death Road" might seem an odd place for a septuagenarian grandmother on two wheels. The world´s most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet, from the country´s lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Fog, rain, rockslides and sheer cliffs are main attractions. The road has likely claimed thousands of lives.

Also Read: Maradu flats: Complete demolition in 138 days; pay Rs 25L compensation to owners, directs SC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)