Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that it said killed a woman. Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and "condemned" the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC on October 6 and 7.

Faisal said that a 69-year old woman was killed while three other civilians sustained serious injuries due to the "indiscriminate and unprovoked" firing by India in Chirikot Sector. Faisal, also the Foreign Office spokesperson, said that the unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations.

He said that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. "The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," said Faisal.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. Pakistan last week too had summoned Ahluwalia to protest over alleged ceasefire violations.

