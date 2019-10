Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Touch Group said on Wednesday that ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers will join its U.S. advisory board, along with former Reebok CEO Uli Becker, and former ModCloth CEO Matthew Kaness.

The company is looking to expand in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)