Afterpay Touch Group Ltd: * US ADVISORY BOARD APPOINTMENTS

* ANNOUNCES FORMER U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY LAWRENCE H. SUMMERS WILL JOIN ITS U.S. ADVISORY BOARD * FORMER REEBOK CEO ULI BECKER AND RETAIL VETERAN MATTHEW KANESS JOIN AFTERPAY U.S. ADVISORY BOARD Source: https://reut.rs/2p7OUPW Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)