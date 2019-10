Turkish warplanes mounted air strikes against positions 50 km deep inside Syria in Ain Issa on Wednesday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

Twenty five jets were flying over the border region in northeast Syria, the SDF said.

Also Read: CORRECTED-Canada revokes consul position of supporter of Syria's Assad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)