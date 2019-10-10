REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies attacked Kurdish militia in northeast Syria on Wednesday, pounding them with air strikes and artillery before launching a cross-border ground operation that could transform an eight-year-old war.

GERMANY-SHOOTING/ Gunman kills two in livestreamed attack at German synagogue

BERLIN/HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - A gunman who denounced Jews opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and killed two people as he livestreamed his attack. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Biden urges Trump impeachment as U.S. partisan fight deepens

ROCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden called for the impeachment of his potential 2020 election foe Donald Trump for the first time on Wednesday, as a partisan fight over a congressional investigation of the Republican president deepened. USA-SECURITY-LEAK/

U.S. arrests counterterrorism analyst over leaks to journalists WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A counterterrorism analyst with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested on Wednesday over charges he leaked classified materials about a foreign country’s weapons system to two journalists in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Justice Department said in federal court filings on Wednesday.

BUSINESS JOHNSON-JOHNSON-RISPERDAL/

J&J shares fall but $8 billion jury award likely to be slashed Johnson & Johnson shares were off more than 2% on Wednesday, a day after a U.S. jury said it must pay $8 billion in punitive damages to a plaintiff in a case involving its anti-psychotic drug Risperdal, a penalty the company and others are confident will not stand.

BOEING-787-ORDERS/ Boeing's 787 under pressure as Russia's Aeroflot cancels order

SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co faced additional uncertainty on Wednesday over future production rates for its 787 Dreamliner after Russian carrier Aeroflot formally canceled an order for 22 aircraft valued at about $5.5 billion at list prices. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-OZZY-OSBOURNE/ Ozzy Osbourne says he's recovering,'not dying,' but again postpones tour

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British rocker Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday postponed his solo European tour for a second time but insisted that he was not dying or retiring despite a year of bad health. PEOPLE-MATTLAUER/

Former NBC News host Matt Lauer accused of rape in Farrow's new book, Variety says NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Matt Lauer, the once-popular co-host of NBC's "Today," is accused in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow of raping a female colleague at a hotel room during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, according to a report in Variety on Wednesday.

SPORTS CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA

Chinese organisers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chinese organisers on Wednesday cancelled a fan event on the eve of a National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a growing dispute over a tweet by a team official supporting the recent protests in Hong Kong.

TENNIS-ITF/HOPMAN Tennis-Hopman Cup set to return in 2021 - ITF President

The mixed-gender Hopman Cup team event is set to return in 2021 after losing its traditional New Year slot on the tennis calendar, International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TAIWAN-CHINA/ (TV)

Taiwan president makes National Day speech Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen makes National Day speech as Beijing ramps up pressure to assert its sovereignty over the self-ruled island.

10 Oct 21:15 ET / 01:15 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Canadian party leaders take part in second of two official election debates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leaders will take part in the second of two official debates during the federal election campaign. Thursday's debate - arranged by a special commission - is in French.

10 Oct HUNGARY-LOCAL ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Hungary prepares for local elections, opposition could take capital Hungary prepares for local elections that could see an opposition politician take the office of mayor in Budapest, reducing the political dominance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in the country.

10 Oct AUSTRALIA-USA/ (TV)

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to speak in Sydney U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will speak at the The American Chamber of Commerce in Sydney.

10 Oct USA-ELECTION/LGBT (PIX)

Democratic presidential candidates take part in televised LGBT town hall Democratic presidential candidates will participate in a televised town hall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues.

10 Oct USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (TV)

House Democrats look to ramp up pressure in Trump impeachment bid House Democrats look to ramp up pressure in Trump impeachment bid

10 Oct LITHUANIA-GERMANY/

Germany‘s Kramp-Karrenbauer visits German troops in Lithuania, meets president Germany‘s Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visits German troops deployed in Lithuania.

10 Oct MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/ISSUES (PIX)

FACTBOX: Key issues in Mozambique's election A factbox on key issues in Mozambique's Oct. 15 election, including a corruption scandal that triggered a debt crisis; two devastating cyclones and a nascent Islamist insurgency that threatens billion-dollar gas projects in the north of the country.

10 Oct USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

FACTBOX-As Trump touts economic gains, Democrats push for massive reform Democratic presidential candidates say Trump's policies have only benefitted the rich while leaving behind the working class, and many are proposing broad changes such as a rollback of Trump's tax cuts and free college tuition.

10 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BALKANS-TRILATERAL MEETING/ (TV)

Serbian president, North Macedonia's and Albania's prime ministers meet for talks Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev meet for talks in the northern Serbia's city of Novi Sad.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-LOS ANGELES (PIX)

The migrant caravans: Finding Freedom and hardship in America Luis Rodriguez, 20, fled El Salvador with his father and the man he had been in a secret relationship with since high school. The couple had been assaulted on a dark, remote beach where they were accustomed to meeting. The attack is documented in a police report that recommended the men “emigrate.”

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT ROMANIA-POLITICS/VOTE (TV)

Opposition seeks to topple government in no-confidence vote Romania's centrist opposition is seeking to topple the Social Democrat government in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, one year ahead of a general election, accusing it of undermining the economy and sapping the independence of the judiciary.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT UKRAINE-PRESIDENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ukraine's president holds hours-long press meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold hours-long press-marathon at a food market in Kiev.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-INTRODUCTION (PIX)

The migrant caravans: A common road toward different fates Reuters’journalists, who followed the 2018-19 migrant caravans on the ground from their inception, continued to keep track of migrants to see where, and how, they ended up. Facing an increasingly complex and shifting constellation of U.S. policies aimed at reducing immigration, many landed in uncertain territory.

10 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER-BARCLAY

EU, UK Brexit negotiators lunch to seek last-minute way out of negotiations deadlock The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay meet over lunch in Brussels to discuss any last-minute way out of the negotiating impasse ahead of Britain's departure date on Oct.31.

10 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-MEXICO CITY

The migrant caravans: Landing in the country he planned to pass through Daniel Castillo, a 20-year-old Honduran, fractured his skull in a bus accident just short of the U.S. border. Since then he has formed a friendship with a benefactor, Veronica Ruiz Lagier, a Mexican anthropologist.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-YORO-HONDURAS

The migrant caravans: Deportation divides father and son Jose Caceres, 31, is back working in the arid fields of Yoro, Honduras, after being separated from his 12-year-old son at the U.S. border under the administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-FORT WORTH (PIX) (TV)

The migrant caravans: Missing home and praying not to be sent back Irma Rivera, 33, and her two young children fled Guatemala after her husband was murdered in a land dispute. She is living with her sister while seeking asylum in the United States.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-EUGENE (PIX)

The migrant caravans: 10-year-old faces 9-month detention Anderson fled Guatemala when he was 10 years old, with the grandmother who raised him. They rode the trains together, clinging to box cars. They were separated at the U.S. border - she was detained in California and Anderson flown 2,000 miles away to a New York children’s center.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-BERKELEY (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

The migrant caravans: Finally feeling safe, she longs for her wife and son Marveny,Suchite, 24, lives with her American immigration sponsor, in a bungalow on a tree-lined street here, where a neighbor’s yard sign reads: “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT HUNGARY-POLITICS/ (TV)

INTERVIEW with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto Interview with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto ahead of Russian President Putin's visit to Budapest. Main focus will be on sanctions against Russia, the nuclear plant that Rosatom is building in Hungary, and Brexit.

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

VIRBIOTECHNOLOGY-IPO/ SoftBank-backed Vir Biotechnology scheduled to IPO

Vir Biotechnology, a developer of immunological therapies targeting infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and hepatitis that is backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund, is due to price its IPO on Thursday, seeking to raise about $150 million at a valuation of $2.3 billion. 10 Oct

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth. 10 Oct

EU-ECOFIN/ (TV) EU finance ministers meet to discuss anti-money laundering rules, tax havens

European Union finance ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss a reform of EU rules to counter money laundering and the update of the bloc's lists of tax havens. 10 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

SERBIA-RATES/ Serbia's central bank annouces benchmark rate

Serbia's central bank to annouce benchmark rate 10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-GULF/ Brazil Foreign Ministry briefing on upcoming presidential trip to Arab nations

Brazil's Foreign Ministry briefs press on President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia later this month. 10 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE TENNESSEE-EXECUTION/

Tennessee to execute Charles Wright convicted of two murders Tennessee is scheduled to execute Charles Wright who was convicted of two murders.

10 Oct SAUDI-ARRESTS/ (PIX)

Saudi court delivers judgment against cleric Salman al-Awdah A Saudi court is expected to deliver a judgment against prominent Muslim cleric Salman al-Awdah, who was arrested two years ago and tried on terrorism-related charges.

10 Oct PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX)

Producer Harvey Weinstein's motion to dismiss indictment due Producer Harvey Weinstein's motion to dismiss the indictment against him ahead of his January sexual assault trial is due to be filed.

10 Oct TEXAS-SHOOTING/ (TV)

Man accused of killing 22 people at Texas Walmart faces arraignment The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding 26 others in an August shooting at a Texas Walmart, who told authorities he was targeting Mexicans, faces arraignment on Thursday. Patrick Crusius, 21, was indicted for capital murder and will face the death penalty if he is convicted.

10 Oct GERMANY-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV)

German town of Halle awakes after synagogue shooting Germany calls for tougher action against anti-Semitic violence after a gunman killed two people outside a synagogue and at a nearby kebab shop on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, in an attack in the German city of Halle that he livestreamed on a video-gaming platform.

10 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT SPORTS

BASKETBALL-WNBA/ Basketball-Mystics host Sun in battle for WNBA championship

A first-time WNBA champion will be crowned on Thursday when the Washington Mystics host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game Five of the WNBA finals. 10 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-AMERICANWOMAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Sienna Miller on "gruelling" role in "American Woman" Actress Sienna Miller plays a mother who loses her teenage daughter in drama "American Woman", a harrowing character study the actress described as "gruelling".

10 Oct NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE (PIX) (TV)

Winner of the Nobel Prize in literature is announced The winners of the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prizes in literature are announced at a news conference.

10 Oct FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/EARTHQUAKE BIRD WRAP (TV)

Alicia Vikander talks about new mystery movie Actress Alicia Vikander stars in crime thriller ''Earthquake Bird'' set in Tokyo.

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT NEW YORK-CUBA GOODING JR/ (TV)

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial begins in New York Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial begins in New York

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/WASTE Vape litter poses human, environmental dangers - researchers warn As warnings about health dangers of vaping have caught public attention, there is growing concern among environmentalists about the amount of potentially deadly trash that spent e-cigarette cartridges and discarded battery-operated devices are creating.

10 Oct HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens There have been 12 deaths and 805 cases as of Sept. 24, according to the agency.

10 Oct ZIMBABWE-HEALTH/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe court to rule on whether doctors strike is legal Zimbabwe's Labour Court expected to rule on whether an ongoing strike by public sector doctors is legal. The doctors defied a government ultimatum to return to work on Monday.

10 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV) U.N. Security Council to discuss Syria on Thursday after Turkey takes military action - diplomats

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Syria behind closed-doors on Thursday, diplomats said, after Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in the northeast of the country. 10 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

