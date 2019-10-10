International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

World Bank says 2019 Asia-Pac growth to slow to 5.8% on trade tensions

Reuters New York
Updated: 10-10-2019 09:50 IST
World Bank says 2019 Asia-Pac growth to slow to 5.8% on trade tensions

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Asia Pacific growth is expected to slow to 5.8% in 2019, down from 6.3% in 2018, due to uncertainty around the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, a World Bank report said on Thursday.

The report highlights the weakening global demand and heightened uncertainty that led to a decline in exports and investment growth, and points out that increasing trade tensions pose a long-term threat to regional growth.

Also Read: Pocket HRMS Wins Best HR Software Award at Asia Pacific HRM Congress

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Asia Pacific World Bank US China
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019