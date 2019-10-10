China urges U.S. to halt pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei

China has urged the United States to stop unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

The United States will soon allow some U.S. companies to sell non-sensitive goods to the company, which had been on a U.S. trade blacklist since May, the New York Times reported.

