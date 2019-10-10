International Development News
China urges U.S. to halt pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 10-10-2019 13:56 IST
Huawei Image Credit: ANI

China has urged the United States to stop unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

The United States will soon allow some U.S. companies to sell non-sensitive goods to the company, which had been on a U.S. trade blacklist since May, the New York Times reported.

COUNTRY : China
