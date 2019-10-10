Kurdish-led SDF: clashes with Turkish forces under way in border villages

Heavy clashes are underway in Syrian border villages between advancing Turkish forces and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) soldiers, an official in the Kurdish-led SDF said on Thursday.

"Fierce clashes are continuing in the villages that (Turkish forces) are trying to enter," said Marvan Qamishlo, an SDF media official.

