Kurdish-led SDF: clashes with Turkish forces under way in border villages

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 10-10-2019 14:42 IST
Heavy clashes are underway in Syrian border villages between advancing Turkish forces and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) soldiers, an official in the Kurdish-led SDF said on Thursday.

"Fierce clashes are continuing in the villages that (Turkish forces) are trying to enter," said Marvan Qamishlo, an SDF media official.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
