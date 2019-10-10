Suspected IS radical stabs Indonesian security minister

Jakarta, Oct 10 (AFP) A suspected IS radical stabbed Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto as he was stepping out of a vehicle Thursday, leaving two deep wounds in his stomach and injuring three others in the attack, officials said. Television images showed security officers wrestling a man and a woman to the ground outside a university in Pandeglang on Java island after the attack on the 72-year-old, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"Someone approached and attacked him," National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo, adding that the couple had been arrested. Berkah Hospital spokesman Firmansyah said the former military general suffered "two deep wounds" in his stomach and may need surgery, but was conscious and in stable condition.

Wiranto was later rushed by helicopter to the capital Jakarta. The other three victims -- a local police chief and two aides -- had non-life threatening injuries, the hospital said.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Syahril Alamsyah and Fitri Andriana, 21. Police said Alamsyah had been "exposed to ISIL radicalism", without elaborating. It was not immediately clear if either were members of one of the dozens of radical groups that have pledged loyalty to the Islamic State group in Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim majority nation.

The attack comes just over a week before President Joko Widodo kicks off a second term after his April re-election. In May, police said Wiranto and three other top officials were targeted in a failed assassination plot linked to deadly riots in Jakarta after Widodo's victory.

A group of six people -- arrested before they could carry out the killings -- planned to murder the officials and an election pollster in a bid to plunge the country into chaos, police said at the time. Wiranto, the former chief of the armed forces and a failed presidential candidate, is a major figure in Indonesian politics.

He has long been accused of human-rights violations and for crimes against humanity linked to violence following East Timor's 1999 independence referendum. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)