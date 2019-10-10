REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Turkey said its forces seized designated targets on the second day of an offensive against a Kurdish militia in Syria, after a withdrawal by U.S. forces opened up a dangerous new phase in the region’s eight-year-old conflict.

GERMANY-SHOOTING/ Jewish leader says German synagogue attacked by gunman inadequately protected

BERLIN (Reuters) - A prominent Jewish community leader accused German authorities on Thursday of providing inadequate security at a synagogue that was attacked by a far-right gunman as dozens prayed inside. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Running the roadblock: House Democrats seeking way around White House on impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facing a White House vowing to block the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, Democratic congressional leaders on Thursday were plotting the next moves in their probe of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. USA-SECURITY-LEAK/

U.S. arrests counterterrorism analyst over leaks to journalists WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A counterterrorism analyst with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested on Wednesday over charges he leaked classified materials about a foreign country’s weapons system to two journalists in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Justice Department said in federal court filings on Wednesday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ and China’s top trade negotiators were set to meet on Thursday for the first time since late July to try to find a way out of a 15-month trade war as new irritants between the world’s two largest economies threatened hopes for progress.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-APPLE/ Apple pulls police-tracking app used by Hong Kong protesters after consulting authorities

SAN FRANCISCO/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Apple Inc has removed an app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements, saying it was used to ambush law enforcement - a move that follows sharp criticism of the U.S. tech giant by a Chinese state newspaper for allowing the software. ENTERTAINMENT

MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/ 'Stories through his music': Jose Jose fans pay tribute to Mexican singer

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Waving white roses, singing ballads and clutching portraits of a dapper man in a tuxedo, thousands of fans paid tribute to late pop crooner Jose Jose on Wednesday at a music-filled ceremony in Mexico City. PEOPLE-OZZY-OSBOURNE/

Ozzy Osbourne says he's recovering,'not dying,' but again postpones tour LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British rocker Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday postponed his solo European tour for a second time but insisted that he was not dying or retiring despite a year of bad health.

SPORTS CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA/

NBA Shanghai game on, but Hong Kong free speech backlash continues BEIJING (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association (NBA) is pressing ahead with a exhibition game Thursday evening in Shanghai, despite backlash against the league from China after a Houston Rockets executive’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protests.

GAMES-BEACH-INTERVIEW/ Inaugural World Beach Games looking for place in the sun

BERLIN (Reuters) - The inaugural World Beach Games starting on Saturday in Qatar want to squeeze into an already crowded international sports calendar with what organizers hope is the right mix of sun, sea and a low budget. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/EARTHQUAKE BIRD WRAP (TV)

Alicia Vikander talks about new mystery movie Actress Alicia Vikander stars in crime thriller ''Earthquake Bird'' set in Tokyo.

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT NEW YORK-CUBA GOODING JR/ (TV)

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial begins in New York Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial begins in New York

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SERBIA-RATES/ Serbia's central bank announces benchmark rate

Serbia's central bank to announce benchmark rate 10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-GULF/ Brazil Foreign Ministry briefing on upcoming presidential trip to Arab nations

Brazil's Foreign Ministry briefs press on President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia later this month. 10 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks before Yahoo summit

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat on the Federal Reserve, economy and markets before the Yahoo Finance 2019 All Markets Summit, in New York. 10 Oct 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks to students and staff in La Jolla, Calif. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a fireside chat with Preuss School students and staff, in La Jolla, Calif.

10 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT USA-FED/BOARDMEETING

Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting on banking issues Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting to discuss final rules for tailoring its enhanced prudential standards and resolution plan requirements for large foreign and domestic banks, and a proposal modifying the fees charged on large banks for their supervision under the revised prudential standards, in Washington.

10 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks in San Diego. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before a San Diego business and community leaders luncheon, in San Diego, Calif.

10 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks at John Carroll University Federal Resserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in fireside chat before the Edward J. and Louise E. Mellen Executive Speaker Series hosted by John Carroll University, in University Heights, Ohio.

10 Oct 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT VIETNAM-LABOUR/

Choke point: Vietnam skilled labor squeezed by Sino-U.S. trade war A new front has opened in the U.S.-China trade war as companies shifting manufacturing to Vietnam engage in a fierce battle for skilled labour, aggravating an existing shortage and prompting calls for education reforms to address the problem.

11 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD (PIX)

WEEKAHEAD-Spillover: world economies' next big headache Factories have been the first victims of the Trump-era global trade rows. Now the question is how much their troubles will spread to other parts of the world's biggest economies: the so-called spillover effect. 11 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN (PIX) (TV)

Turkish President Erdogan makes speech, expected to comment on Syria operation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to provincial leaders of his AK Party and is expected to comment on the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to discuss Syria on Thursday after Turkey takes military action - diplomats The United Nations Security Council will meet on Syria behind closed-doors on Thursday, diplomats said, after Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in the northeast of the country.

10 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-MEXICO CITY The migrant caravans: Landing in the country he planned to pass through

Daniel Castillo, a 20-year-old Honduran, fractured his skull in a bus accident just short of the U.S. border. Since then he has formed a friendship with a benefactor, Veronica Ruiz Lagier, a Mexican anthropologist. He calls his adopted mother. She set him up in an apartment in Mexico City, where he is slowly recovering from the terror he felt in Honduras, where he said gang members stalked him and shot him in the leg. Despite dreams of eventually settling in the United States, he’s happy in Mexico and staying put for now. 10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-YORO-HONDURAS The migrant caravans: Deportation divides father and son Jose Caceres, 31, is back working in the arid fields of Yoro, Honduras, after being separated from his 12-year-old son at the U.S. border under the administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. As his son was led away crying, Jose was accused by a border official of having an open criminal case against him in his homeland. He struggled to prove that his record was clear – and ultimately received confirmation from the Honduran government in a watermarked document – but it was too late. He was deported and can’t enter the U.S. for five years.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-FORT WORTH (PIX) (TV)

The migrant caravans: Missing home and praying not to be sent back Irma Rivera, 33, and her two young children fled Guatemala after her husband was murdered in a land dispute. She is living with her sister while seeking asylum in the United States.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-EUGENE (PIX)

The migrant caravans: 10-year-old faces 9-month detention Anderson fled Guatemala when he was 10 years old, with the grandmother who raised him. They rode the trains together, clinging to box cars. They were separated at the U.S. border - she was detained in California and Anderson flown 2,000 miles away to a New York children’s center. He was there for 10 months, where case management documents say he was medicated for ADHD and molested by another child. At times, he became aggressive with others too. His release was delayed by a nationwide backlog of kids in detention. After he was finally freed to live with his mother in Eugene, his grandmother was deported.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/PROFILES-BERKELEY (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

The migrant caravans: Finally feeling safe, she longs for her wife and son Marveny,Suchite, 24, lives with her American immigration sponsor, in a bungalow on a tree-lined street here, where a neighbor’s yard sign reads: “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.” Marveny left Guatemala in a hurry and joined a caravan heading to the United States. According to her asylum claim, she had been raped, beaten and threatened repeatedly since she came out as lesbian as a teenager.

10 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT HUNGARY-POLITICS/ (TV)

INTERVIEW with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto Interview with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto ahead of Russian President Putin's visit to Budapest. Main focus will be on sanctions against Russia, the nuclear plant that Rosatom is building in Hungary, and Brexit.

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-CONSPIRACIES

EXPLAINER-How Trump used the U.S. government to chase conspiracy theories President Donald Trump has enlisted parts of the U.S. government and key allies in the pursuit of unproven or disproven conspiracy theories, some incubated in the dark and anonymous corners of the Internet.

10 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT NATO-STOLTENBERG/GREECE (PIX) (TV)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Greek officials NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Athens to meet with the President of Greece, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, and the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

10 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish foreign minister speaks at event Simon Coveney addresses Dublin Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

10 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/CITIES (TV)

Mayors from the world's largest and most influential cities meet for the C40 Mayors Summit Global mayors from the world’s largest and most influential cities will convene with CEOs, philanthropists, campaigners, scientists and citizens at the landmark C40 Mayors Summit in Copenhagen.

11 Oct INDIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

India's PM Modi to host China's President Xi at summit with ties strained by Kashmir India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping for an informal summit starting on Friday with the talks coming at a time when ties have been strained over the disputed region of Kashmir.

11 Oct USA-IMMIGRATION/OIL (PIX)

‘Broken system’ starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers New Mexico and Texas are experiencing the biggest oil boom in U.S. history but local employers like Johnny Vega say they have well equipment standing idle as a broken immigration system starves them of badly needed workers.

11 Oct USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-YOVANOVITCH (PIX) (TV)

U.S. diplomat attacked by Trump over Ukraine due before House panels for impeachment probe Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine whom President Donald Trump attacked as "bad news," is due to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump's alleged effort to pressure the Ukraine president into investigating one of his Democratic rivals in the 2020 presidential election.

11 Oct MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/

Mozambique's election will test landmark peace agreement Mozambique's Oct. 15 election, which comes amid political violence and in the wake of a debt scandal and two devastating cyclones, could prove make or break for a landmark peace accord agreed just months ago. At stake is the future stability of a nation poised to become a major gas exporter with the help of energy multinationals.

11 Oct USA-TRUMP/VANCE

Trump, US due to file briefs in New York tax return dispute President Donald Trump is expected to file a brief in his appeal of an order allowing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain his tax returns from his accounting firm. The U.S. Department of Justice is also expected to file an amicus brief. The briefs are due by 5 pm.

11 Oct MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/CANDIDATES

Key candidates in Mozambique's general election Candidates in Mozambique's Oct. 15 presidential election include incumbent Filipe Nyusi; the new leader of former guerrilla movement turned opposition party Renamo, Ossufo Momade, and Daviz Simango, a former Renamo politician and popular city mayor who heads Mozambique’s third-largest party.

11 Oct SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ZIMBABWE-HEALTH/ (PIX) Zimbabwe court to rule on whether doctors strike is legal

Zimbabwe's Labor Court expected to rule on whether an ongoing strike by public sector doctors is legal. The doctors defied a government ultimatum to return to work on Monday. 10 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-PRIVACY/CALIFORNIA

California attorney general to make privacy announcement California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will host a press conference in San Francisco to discuss privacy. No further details were disclosed.

10 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

