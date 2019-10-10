Turkey says to be responsible for Islamic State prisoners within 'safe zone'

Turkey will only be responsible for Islamic State prisoners that are located within the safe zone it aims to form in Syria after its military incursion, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu also said Turkey will ask countries from which the prisoners come to take them back. If not, Ankara will be responsible to hold them accountable, he added.

