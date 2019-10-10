International Development News
Turkey says to be responsible for Islamic State prisoners within 'safe zone'

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 10-10-2019 19:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Turkey will only be responsible for Islamic State prisoners that are located within the safe zone it aims to form in Syria after its military incursion, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu also said Turkey will ask countries from which the prisoners come to take them back. If not, Ankara will be responsible to hold them accountable, he added.

COUNTRY : Turkey
