U.S. official for SDF's political arm repeats call for no-fly zone in Syria

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 20:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An official affiliated with Kurdish-led fighters in northeast Syria on Thursday repeated a call to impose a no-fly zone amid a Turkish offensive in the area.

"We ask for no-fly zone over our area. At least we will not have civilian casualties then," Sinam Mohamad, the U.S. co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, the SDF's political arm, told reporters.

COUNTRY : United States
