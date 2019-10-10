Gunmen kidnap school head in northern Nigeria

Kano, Oct 10 (AFP) Gunmen on Thursday kidnapped a school principal in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, his deputy said, a week after six female students and two staff at another school were seized for ransom. Around 20 assailants stormed the Government Technical Secondary School in Kajuru overnight and hauled away Francis Maji, deputy principal Andrew Auta told AFP.

"The gunmen came into the school at midnight and headed to the principal's house, where they beat the security guard and tied him up," he said. Auta said the kidnappers opened fire on the house when Maji refused to open the door and then "seized him" as he tried to sneak away.

The school's students were said to have fled into the bush on hearing gunshots. Auta believed the abduction was for ransom, although the kidnappers were yet to make any contact with either the school or the family.

The police were not immediately available to comment on the incident. Kajuru, which lies 60 kilometres (40 miles) southeast of Kaduna city, is a notorious hub for kidnapping and banditry. (AFP)

