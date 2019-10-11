International Development News
Turkey says 174 'terrorists' killed in offensive

PTI Damascus
Updated: 11-10-2019 00:00 IST
Turkey's Defense Ministry says 174 "terrorists" have been "neutralized" in its cross-border military offensive, referring to Syrian Kurdish fighters. The ministry tweeted Thursday that the number includes 19 alleged fighters killed in an airstrike on a shelter used by the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, in Ras al-Ayn.

The numbers could not be independently verified. Turkey considers the YPG a terror organisation linked to a Kurdish insurgency at home and has declared the military offensive, launched Wednesday, necessary for national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
