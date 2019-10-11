Sacramento fire crews battle dozens of blazes

The Sacramento Fire Department says it has responded to 48 fires over the last 24 hours amid dry, windy weather and a preventive blackout by California's largest utility affecting more than 1 million people. The department says fire crews put out fires in three commercial buildings, three homes and halted many grass and brush fires.

The department posted a video on Twitter Thursday showing firefighters dousing the roof of a burning house with water as nearby trees swayed in the wind. National Weather Service meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski says the Sacramento Valley is experiencing wind gusts of nearly 30 mph (48 mph).

Farther north in California, winds were gusting at 60 mph at mountain peaks in Sierra and Tehama County. Rogacheski says lighter winds are forecast for later Thursday. California State University, San Bernardino, has canceled classes at its main campus due to a potential power shutdown aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires as the region's notorious Santa Ana winds develop.

The campus at the foot of the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles is in one of the areas where Southern California Edison is considering a so-called public safety power shutoff Thursday so power lines don't topple and spark fires. About 1.5 million people in Northern California have lost power because of the same risk. Northwest of Los Angeles, the Fillmore Unified School District has canceled classes and all activities Thursday and Friday due to potential loss of power.

The National Weather Service says the Santa Ana winds have begun developing. The Santa Anas have been involved in the spread of many destructive wildfires in Southern California.

